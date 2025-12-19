USFDA Action on Gujarat Facility Drags Sun Pharma Shares to One-Month Low

Mumbai, Dec 18: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell sharply on Thursday after the US drug regulator flagged one of the company’s manufacturing units in Gujarat.

The stock dropped nearly 3 per cent to Rs 1,738 per share, hitting a one-month low, after the US Food and Drug Administration classified Sun Pharma’s Baska facility in Gujarat as “official action indicated” (OAI) following an inspection.

An OAI classification means the regulator has found issues during inspection and may take regulatory or administrative action.