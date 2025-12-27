Disrupted Sleep Cycles Linked to Aggressive Breast Cancer: Study

New Delhi, Dec 26: Women working on the night shift or frequently flying across time zones, where they experience an irregular sleep schedule, may increase their risk of aggressive breast cancer, according to a study.

The team from the Texas A&M University College of Arts and Sciences explained that circadian disruptions change the structure of mammary glands and weaken the immune system's defenses, all the while pointing toward a new way to counteract these effects.

"Cancer keeps time. If your internal clock is disrupted, cancer takes advantage -- but now we've found a new way to fight back," said Dr. Tapasree Roy Sarkar, Co-Director of the Center for Statistical Bioinformatics at Texas A&M University College of Arts and Sciences.

Circadian rhythms -- our internal 24-hour clock -- do far more than regulate sleep. They help coordinate hormone release, tissue repair, and the immune system's surveillance.

When disrupted, the body's natural defenses begin to falter.

"The circadian rhythm orchestrates how our tissues function, and how our immune system recognizes danger," Sarkar said. "When that rhythm is disrupted, the consequences can be seriously dangerous."