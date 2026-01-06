AIIMS Doctor Dies from Alleged Anaesthetic Overdose in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 5: Rashmi Verma, a 24-year-old doctor who had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, for the past 25 days after she allegedly took an overdose of an anaesthetic injection, died during treatment on Monday.

Dr Verma, an Assistant Professor serving in the Emergency and Trauma Centre at AIIMS Bhopal, was found unconscious in her hostel room on December 11 with a weak pulse rate and heartbeat. She was admitted to the institute the same night and had remained on ventilator support since then.

Despite continuous medical efforts by her colleagues, her condition did not improve, and she was declared dead on Monday.

Confirming her death, an AIIMS Bhopal official told IANS that Dr Verma passed away around 10 a.m. and that her body had been handed over to her family. The official, however, declined to share further details, citing an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

Earlier, AIIMS Bhopal had stated that an MRI scan conducted 72 hours after her admission revealed evidence of brain injury and prolonged oxygen deprivation.