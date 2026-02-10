Mongolia Measles Outbreak Crosses 14,000 Cases, Schoolchildren Most Affected

Ulan Bator, Feb 9: The total number of measles cases in Mongolia has increased to 14,123, the country's National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Monday.

The majority of new measles infections were among school-age children who had had only one shot of the measles vaccine, the NCCD said in a statement.

In view of this, the NCCD advised parents to protect their children from a potentially severe disease by getting them two doses of the measles vaccine.

Measles is one of the world’s most contagious diseases, spread by contact with infected nasal or throat secretions (coughing or sneezing) or breathing the air that was breathed by someone with measles. The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours. For this reason, it is very infectious. One person infected by measles can generate up to 18 secondary infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

