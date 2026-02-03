Pakistan to Inoculate Over 45 Million Children in 2026's First Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive

Islamabad, Feb 2: Pakistan on Monday launched its first nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026, aiming to vaccinate more than 45 million children from February 2 to February 8, the National Emergency Operations Centre said.

The campaign was inaugurated in Islamabad by Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq, with representatives of UNICEF and the World Health Organization also attending.

Speaking at the ceremony, Farooq said polio eradication remains a top government priority, calling the campaign "crucial" to eliminating the disease.

Pakistan remains one of the few countries where polio is endemic, prompting authorities to intensify nationwide vaccination efforts, Xinhua news agency repoted.

More than 400,000 workers will take part in the drive, carrying out door-to-door vaccination and related activities nationwide.