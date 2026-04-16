50 researchers reveal 5 steps to combat drug‑resistant fungi

“We are facing a silent surge of drug‑resistant fungi – from Candida auris in ICUs to azole‑resistant Aspergillus in the community – that is already costing lives. Antifungal resistance must be integrated into the 2026 Global Action Plan on AMR, with concrete milestones and funding, or we risk repeating the mistakes made with antibacterial resistance,” said Professor Paul E. Verweij, consultant microbiologist at Radboudumc.