Haryana Suspends Four Doctors for Poor Measures to Improve Sex Ratio

Chandigarh, May 19 (IANS) In a strong administrative crackdown over deteriorating sex ratio concerns, the Haryana government on Tuesday said it has suspended four senior medical officers with immediate effect for alleged poor performance and failure in effective monitoring of measures related to improvement of the key demographic.

The action, ordered by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, signals the government’s tough stance against negligence in implementing programmes aimed at curbing illegal sex determination and female foeticide and strengthening gender balance in the state.

According to the order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, the suspended officers are Dr Tina Anand, SMO posted at Community Health Centre (CHC) Purkhas in Sonipat, Dr Vijay Parmar, SMO at CHC Radaur in Yamunanagar, Dr Satpal, SMO at CHC Chiri in Rohtak, and Dr Prabha, Medical Officer at CHC Sehlang in Narnaul.

During the suspension period, all four officers will remain attached to the offices of Civil Surgeons in Rohtak, Ambala, Jhajjar and Rewari, respectively.

The government has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officers under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. The order specifically cites "poor performance and failure to ensure effective monitoring and implementation of measures relating to improvement of sex ratio" as the reason behind the strict action.

Haryana’s sex ratio in the first four months is 895, sharply below last year’s 925, with several districts recording a sharp decline. Charkhi Dadri district saw the lowest ratio of 769 girls per 1,000 boys, followed by Ambala at 843, Mahendragarh at 847, Gurugram at 863, and Jind at 872.

The best-performing districts comprise Karnal, which saw the highest SRB at 968 girls per 1,000 boys, followed by Faridabad and Kurukshetra, which recorded at 932 each. These were followed by Palwal, where this stood at 924 and Nuh at 913.