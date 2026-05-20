Kerala Launches Statewide Dental Network for Early Oral Cancer Detection

Kochi, May 20 (IANS) A major statewide initiative aimed at strengthening early detection of oral cancer has been launched in Kerala, bringing together dental professionals, cancer specialists and healthcare institutions in what is being described as one of the largest community-level oral cancer surveillance efforts in the state.

The programme is being implemented under CanWin, an initiative spearheaded by the Indian Dental Association with support from VPS Lakeshore Hospital, the Chittilappilly Foundation and other healthcare partners, officials said on Tuesday.

At the centre of the initiative is the Oral Lesion Surveillance Program (OLSP), which seeks to convert nearly 6,500 dental clinics across Kerala into early oral cancer detection centres through structured screening, documentation and referral systems.

"Oral cancer remains one of the biggest public health concerns in India because many patients reach specialists only at advanced stages. This initiative shifts the focus towards early detection and community-level screening," Dr. Eapen Thomas said.

According to national cancer estimates, oral cancer accounts for nearly 30 per cent of all cancers reported in India, with more than 70 per cent of cases diagnosed only in advanced stages.

Doctors say early-stage detection can significantly improve survival rates and treatment outcomes.

The initiative places dental clinics at the frontline of cancer surveillance, recognising that many individuals visit dentists regularly for routine care, creating an opportunity for early identification of suspicious lesions.

Dr. Moni Abraham Kuriakose said delayed diagnosis continues to remain a major challenge in oral cancer treatment.

"The idea is to identify these conditions much earlier, closer to where patients actually seek care," he noted.

According to Dr. Aswin Mullath, the initiative aims to make screening a routine component of dental care, enabling dentists to quickly refer suspected cases for specialist evaluation.

S.K. Abdulla said early detection at the community level could substantially reduce late-stage diagnoses and gradually lower the burden of oral cancer in Kerala.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 50 lakh, is being supported through institutional collaborations and philanthropic funding.

Financial assistance will also be extended to economically weaker patients requiring treatment through funds mobilised under the programme.

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