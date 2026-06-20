No Leave For Students on June 20, 21: NMC Advisory to Medical Colleges Ahead of NEET-UG Re-Exam

NEW DELHI, JUNE 19 (IANS) Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory to all medical colleges to ensure vigilance and not grant leave to students in the next two days, except in exceptional cases.

Moreover, the NMC has forbidden medical students from getting involved in activities that could "compromise the sanctity and integrity" of the examination process.

In a notice issued on Thursday, it said: "In the past, instances have come to notice where some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process."

"In view of this, and as a matter of general deterrence, all the medical colleges are hereby directed to remain vigilant and ensure that students are sensitised against any involvement in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination," it added.

The NMC directed all the medical colleges not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances, and that too with due justification.

"This measure is intended as a preventive step to discourage any potential misuse and to support the fair conduct of the examination," it said.

The Commission attached an official communication from the Department of Higher Education and has directed all medical colleges to "strictly comply" with the advisory.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday emphasised maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the NEET-UG re-examination.

Addressing a review meeting, Pradhan directed all authorities to remain vigilant and asked officials to ensure that necessary measures were in place for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination.

Stressing the importance of coordination at all levels, he said that officers designated by the Union Ministry will reach all states to coordinate activities pertaining to the re-examination process and will report to the Command Centre headed by the Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA).

The re-examination for the national-level medical examination is being held following an alleged paper leak in the May 3 exam.