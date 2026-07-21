Gujarat Hospitals Perform Rare Surgery to Remove Kidney Cancer that Reached Heart

Explaining the rarity of the case, Dr Shrenik Shah said: "Among patients with renal cell carcinoma, venous tumour thrombus is seen in only four to 10 per cent of cases, and extension of the thrombus up to the heart occurs in only about one per cent. If the cancer has not spread to other organs and the tumour thrombus is completely removed through timely surgery, the patient can go on to live a long and healthy life."