Analysis Finds Up to 10 Million People Have Lost Healthcare Coverage During Trump’s Second Term

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Brad Reed



Independent healthcare analyst Charles Gaba on Thursday published a detailed report estimating that up to 10 million people living in the US have lost their healthcare coverage since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term.

In his analysis, Gaba brought together the most recent enrollment data for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Breaking things down by program, Gaba estimated there are 5.9 million fewer people enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, as well as at least 4.5 million fewer people enrolled in the ACA, since Trump returned to power in January 2025.

These losses in coverage are somewhat mitigated by Medicare, whose enrollment has increased by around 1.6 million people during Trump’s second term.

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Losing access to these programs doesn’t mean that the people were on them have gotten well paying jobs and are receiving insurance from their employer, Gaba wrote. Given that the unemployment rate has risen during Trump’s second term, Gaba suggested it is highly unlikely that there are now more people who get employer-sponsored coverage now than in January 2025.

Depending on a number of variables, Gaba concluded, somewhere between 8.8 million to 10.3 million fewer people now have healthcare coverage.

Adjusting for population growth, Gaba added, “you get a grand total of between 10.27 million and 11.75 million more Americans not enrolled in a public healthcare coverage program as of May 2026 than in were as of January 2025.”

The healthcare analyst noted that “this isn’t quite the same thing as counting how many lost coverage, but not having healthcare sucks regardless of how you slice it.”

He also pointed out that the lost in healthcare coverage all came before the Medicaid work requirements from the GOP’s 2025 budget law are put into effect.

“Over half the provisions of the Big Ugly Bill have already gone into effect,” wrote Gaba, “and the negative results are already devastating.”

Gaba’s analysis was published just days after the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families released a report estimating that nearly 2.5 million children in the US have lost access to Medicaid or CHIP during Trump’s second term.

Trump and congressional Republicans have taken a number of actions that have made healthcare less affordable.

First, they cut spending on Medicaid by an estimated $900 billion over a 10-year period when they enacted the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in 2025. The Congressional Budget Office projects these cuts will leave more than 10 million fewer people enrolled in the program by 2034.

GOP lawmakers last year also refused to extend enhanced subsidies for insurance plans purchased through the ACA, even as insurers raised premiums on those plans by an average of 26% this year, according to an analysis published by KFF.

According to Wednesday reporting by Politico, hospitals are sounding the alarm about new regulations being proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that they say would cost hundreds of billions of dollars in lost revenue.

“If the rules are finalized and they lose hundreds of billions on top of Congress’ funding cuts,” Politico reported, “hospitals say they’ll be forced to reduce services, lay off workers, consolidate operations or shutter entirely.”

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