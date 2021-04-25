Here Are Some Easy Finger Licking Dessert Recipes

With the pandemic spiraling out of control, once again we find ourselves at home. For some of us, this means we can get back to our favorite lockdown hobby — cooking! Chef Devashree Muni, Founder, Cocoa Cellar, shares some simple dessert recipes for you to try your hand at. Cocoa Cellar is a patisserie based out of Mumbai delivering alcohol-infused dessert.

Apricot Amaretto Popsicle

Amaretto Mix

Coconut Milk – 1 can

Sugar – 1/3rd cup

Salt – a pinch

Amaretto – 2 tbsp

Apricot Mix

Apricot – 1 cup

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Amaretto – 1 tbsp

Method:

Whisk coconut milk, sugar, salt, and Amaretto and chill for 1 hour

Combine Apricots, Sugar, and Amaretto, and heat for 10 mins until soft

Pour into a food processor and let it cool to room temperature

Fill popsicle molds

Freeze Overnight

Mango Mousse

Mangoes – 2 no.

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Whipping cream – 1 cup

Method:

Blend together the mango pieces and sugar until smooth

Whip the cream till soft peaks

Fold the cream into mango pieces in 3 parts

Set in glasses in the refrigerator for 2 hours

No-Bake Passionfruit Cheesecake

For the crust:

Crushed Biscuits – 100g

Melted butter – 55g

For the Filling:

Whipping Cream – 175g

Sugar – 80g

Cream Cheese – 225g

Passionfruit pulp – 120g

For serving

Whipping Cream

Passionfruit pulp (with seeds)

Method:

Mix the biscuits and butter and press down in a cup and chill

Combine cream and sugar. Beat till soft peaks

Add cream cheese and combine

Add pulp and mix till smooth

Pour filling in prepared cups

Garnish with whipped cream and dollop of the Passionfruit pulp with seeds. (IANS/JC)