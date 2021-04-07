Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Here’s Why ISIS Targeted Yazidi People
Lead StoryReligionWorld

Here’s Why ISIS Targeted Yazidi People

After overtaking large portions of Iraq in 2014, the Islamic State had killed thousands of Yazidis in a terror campaign that the United Nations declared a genocide

0
Yazidi
In just one month in August 2014, Islamic State killed over 5000 Yazidi men and kidnapped over 7000 Yazidi women. Wikimediacommons

The story dates back to November 2016 when two mass graves consisting of at least 18 Yazidi people were found near Mosul in Iraq. These were two of an estimated 40 such graves authorities expected to discover as they seized the region back from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant(ISIS). After overtaking large portions of Iraq in 2014, the Islamic State had killed thousands of Yazidis in a terror campaign that the United Nations declared a genocide.

So who are the Yazidi people?

Well, the Yazidis are a religious and ethnic minority, with a worldwide population of 7,00,000 and a majority of them reside in Iraq’s northern provinces. Most of them identify as Kurdish ethnically and speak the language too. However, while Iraqi Kurds follow Sunni Islam, Yazidis follow their own religion. Their religion is a blend of Islam, Christianity, and Zorastrian elements.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Although it is difficult to say how old Yazidism is, many scholars believe it dates back to ancient Mesopotamia or the beginning of civilization in what is now Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. Other religious groups migrated to Iran and India around 3000 BC, leaving the early Yazidis to establish livelihood and grow their community.

Yazidi
Other religious groups migrated to Iran and India around 3000 BC, leaving the early Yazidis to establish communities. Wikimediacommons

Yazidism, like Christianity and Islam, is a monotheistic religion. However, it is not Abrahamic because Yazidis worship a much older supreme god known as ‘Yasdan.’ Yasdan created the world and entrusted it to seven angels, according to their scriptures. Tawse Melek, the chief of those angels refused to submit to Yasdan and was disavowed by the god but forgiven later.

This story is often compared to the Quran’s description of Satan, and thus many Muslims accuse Yazidis of worshipping the devil. Their worship of Tawsi Melek is why Yazidis have been the subject of marginalization and brutality for hundreds of years.

ALSO READ: Home Truths From An Eyewitness On Tenth Anniversary Of Syria Crisis

According to Yazidi historians, Ottoman and Kurdish leaders tried to exterminate the Yazidis through mass murder in the 18th and 19th centuries, resulting in at least 72 genocides. Even under former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, the religious minority was subjected to indecent assaults. Later in 2007, a series of suicide bombings in Yazidi villages killed more than 500 people.

Yazidi
Their worship of Tawsi Melek is why Yazidis have been the subject of marginalization and brutality for hundreds of years. Wikimediacommons

However, ISIS has posed the greatest threat to the Yazidis. In just one month in August 2014, Islamic State killed over 5000 Yazidi men and kidnapped over 7000 Yazidi women. Yazidi towns were devastated as a result of their brutal cleansing, forcing residents to move to other parts of Iraq and Syria. Nevertheless, with ISIS losing territory in the region, many Yazidis have been able to return to their homes; Yet, thousands still live in refugee camps.

BY JAYA CHOUDHARY

Previous articleWatch Our Skin Closely To Pick Up Early Indicators Of A Medical Problem
Next articleHere’s Why Two-Dose Vaccine Doesn’t Gurantee That You Won’t Get Infected With COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

WhatsApp Announces New Features For WhatsApp Business

NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Wednesday announced two new features to make it easier for people to know what's available and for entrepreneurs to quickly sell their...
Read more
Lead Story

Space Info: Astronomers Found A Pair Of Quasars

NewsGram Desk - 0
Peering back 10 billion years into the universe's past, astronomers have found a pair of quasars that are so close to each other they...
Read more
India

Sanskrit: The Deva-Vani

NewsGram Desk - 0
History Of Sanskrit: Sanskrit, also known as the "mother of all languages," is one of humanity's earliest languages and the Indian subcontinent's prevailing ancient tongue....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

WhatsApp Announces New Features For WhatsApp Business

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Wednesday announced two new features to make it easier for people to know what's available and for entrepreneurs to quickly sell their...
Read more

Space Info: Astronomers Found A Pair Of Quasars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Peering back 10 billion years into the universe's past, astronomers have found a pair of quasars that are so close to each other they...
Read more

Sanskrit: The Deva-Vani

India NewsGram Desk - 0
History Of Sanskrit: Sanskrit, also known as the "mother of all languages," is one of humanity's earliest languages and the Indian subcontinent's prevailing ancient tongue....
Read more

The “Roof of The World” Tibetan Plateau May Warm Faster Than Climate Models: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Tibetan Plateau, known as "the roof of the world", may warm faster than climate models have projected due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions,...
Read more

Here’s Why Two-Dose Vaccine Doesn’t Gurantee That You Won’t Get Infected With COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A successful doctor couple in their 60s, who live in the posh Gomti Nagar locality in Lucknow, received both doses of Covid vaccine last...
Read more

Here’s Why ISIS Targeted Yazidi People

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The story dates back to November 2016 when two mass graves consisting of at least 18 Yazidi people were found near Mosul in Iraq....
Read more

Watch Our Skin Closely To Pick Up Early Indicators Of A Medical Problem

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your skin, the largest organ of the human body, reflects everything that is going on inside your system while also acting as a protective...
Read more

Heart Health Is The First Step For Good Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As per global reports by the World Health Organization, heart-related ailments have remained the leading cause of mortality at the global level for the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
예스 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지 슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SM카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Margene Durr on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Jenny Hicks on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada