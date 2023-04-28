The Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival begins from May 6

The government of Sikkim has announced a new initiative -- the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival -- Khangchendzonga (SALF) -- to be presented in collaboration with Teamwork Arts, that will be held at the historic town of Yuksam, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from May 6 to 8.



The programme will celebrate the literary landscape of the region along with addressing important local and global concerns, including climate change, wildlife conservation and biodiversity, history, culture and ethnicity, poetry, architecture, folklore, mental health, writings from the North East, fiction, Young Adult literature, among others.



P.S. Golay, Chief Minister of Sikkim, said, "The artistic and literary treasures of Sikkim are deeply ingrained in the cultural matrix of India and the first landmark edition of this festival will open them up for the entire country and beyond to explore and partake of."



Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, added, "We are delighted to announce our first festival in the North East; SALF, which will focus on bringing together local writers and artistes with national and international writers, thinkers and artistes. The choice of one of the most pristine world heritage sites -- the Khangchendzonga National Park -- as our primary location is to continue our effort to focus on climate crises and the need for environmental awareness and positive action."



The festival, next to the Himalayan mountain of Khangchendzonga will boast of speakers, including Shobhaa De, author and columnist; Amit Sen, Director, Senior Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Children First; Anand Neelakantan, author and screenwriter; Ankush Saikia, author and journalist; Anuja Chauhan, author; Hoihnu Hauzel, journalist and writer from Manipur; Manjiri Prabhu, author and filmmaker; Moushumi Kandali, author; Nawaraj Parajuli, Nepalese poet; Neel Madhav, public speaker and author; Priyadarshini Gurung, who works at the Remote sensing and Climate Change division of Sikkim State Council of Science and Technology; Rosy Chamling, academic and writer; and Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator for India.



The music section will include Kutle Khan Project, a collective of Rajasthani folk-sufi musicians led by Kutle Khan; vocalist Harpreet; Bipul Chettri, an Indian singer-songwriter who sings in the Nepali language and plays Himalayan folk music with a contemporary touch. The programme will include local performers from Sikkim as well. [IANS/NS]