Two 167-year-old British-era cannons, that once protected Mumbai, 'deployed' again

Two mid 19th-century British East India Company-era cannons, installed to protect Mumbai, have now been refurbished and now adorn two parks, officials said on Monday.



The sturdy steel cannons, both over 3 metres long with the inscription 1856, denoting the year they were cast, were part of many installed by the British rulers to protect the then Bombay, from any seaward aggression via the Arabian Sea.



These two were unearthed in the Lions Children's Park of Ghatkopar, an eastern suburb a few years ago, among others that had been found in different parts of the country's commercial capital.



Following instructions of BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the two guns were given a meticulous make-over by the BMC's Heritage Conservation Cell.