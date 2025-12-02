‘Dark Age of the ASI’: Babri Archeologist KK Muhammed Criticizes BJP for Neglect of Cultural Heritage

Senior archeologist and former Regional Director of the Archaeological Survey of India, KK Muhammed, recently criticized the BJP government for neglecting cultural conservation and heritage sites since coming to power. “The period of BJP – for the last 11 years – it is the Dark Age of the Archeological Survey of India,” he said in an interview with India Today.

“We all expected a lot from the BJP government when it came to power,” he said. “So, we thought the protection would be more from the side of these people, and they would be taking a lot of interest in culture, but it was not like that.”

Muhammed is a renowned Indian archaeologist credited with discovering the Ibadat Khana and several Buddhist Stupas and monuments. He also undertook restoration of the Bateshwar temple complex in Madhya Pradesh, major temples in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, and several Delhi monuments.

“The conservation that should have taken place, that was not happening,” he continued. “For example, my own Bateshwar temple, where I had worked. Along with the Chambal dacoits there we have been able to reconstruct near about 90 temples. But during the BJP's 11 years, only 10 temples were reconstructed, and that too after trying a lot.”

He mentioned other sites – like the Purana Qila in Delhi – where excavations should have continued over the past few years but never did. When asked why the government had not undertaken such excavations, he replied, “I don’t know.”

Perhaps, he continued, it was because nobody could criticise them on the point of culture. “They claim that they are the real owners of the culture, but that is not so,” he said.