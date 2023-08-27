Himachal to set up police outposts in forests

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday issued the directions to integrate forest outposts with police outposts to combat timber smuggling.

Chairing a meeting of the Forest Department here, the Chief Minister emphasised the installation of advanced technology, including CCTV surveillance, at the integrated outposts.

He said timber smuggling results in revenue loss for the government and the Forest Department should take proactive measures to restrain the illegal trade.