Sex, Stalin and Shostakovich: the story of the 1934 opera the Soviet leader walked out of

Lady Macbeth recast

But in 1979, exiled Russian cellist Mstislav Rostropovich located a score of the original Lady Macbeth in Europe and recorded it with EMI. Opera houses quickly expressed a desire to stage it, bypassing the Katerina Izmailova version.

In the same year, the book claimed as Shostakovich’s memoir, Testimony, was published, eliciting more interest in the composer. However, its authenticity was immediately queried, and subsequent research has further discredited its claim to be genuine.

But few would dispute Testimony’s overall message: Shostakovich hated the Soviet regime and suffered deep psychological trauma during the Stalin years. From this point on, the way in which people listened to Shostakovich’s music changed. His political disaffection, some claimed, was audible in the notes themselves.

Where critics had yawned at Katerina Izmailova, they were electrified by this new-old, sexy Lady Macbeth. With Testimony’s revelations in mind, the act of staging sex in Soviet Russia of the 1930s – the decade of Stalin’s purges – seemed excitingly radical. Critics even assumed this was why Stalin had been so offended by the opera. Consequently, directors began to stage both the scene of assault on the housekeeper Aksinya and the sex scene between Katerina and Sergei in as shocking a way as possible.

Stage directions for Leningrad and Moscow in 1934 had Sergei rolling Aksinya in a barrel, but in modern productions she is often gang-raped, stripped partially naked and horribly humiliated. Katerina – originally chased around the Leningrad stage, then at the last moment whisked behind a curtain – is now frequently shown simulating rough sex with Sergei. Although in this scene both music and libretto (vocals) suggest rape, directors normally stage the sex as violent but consensual, shielding us from what I believe the composer had intended.

The original Leningrad and Moscow directors, however, understood Shostakovich’s original concept perfectly. In an early (unperformed) draft, the first words Katerina sang to Sergei after sex were “Don’t you dare touch me”. We cannot avoid the conclusion that Shostakovich originally imagined a rape that led swiftly to Katerina’s adoring words: “Now you are my husband.” It was immature, offensive and didn’t make dramatic sense.

The Leningrad director Nikolai Smolich did the best he could with it, cutting the problematic post-coital dialogue completely and hiding the actual sex from view.