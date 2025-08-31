Russia Hits Ukrainian Power Grid As Allies Of Slain Politician Parubiy Blame Moscow

Russia kept up its relentless air attacks on Ukraine, hitting energy facilities in at least two regions and targeting several other locations across the country amid uncertainty over the prospects for peace efforts following summits in the United States in recent weeks.

Drone strikes damaged four facilities in the Odesa region early on August 31, cutting power to more then 29,000 customers, regional head Oleh Kiper said on Telegram, adding that private homes and other buildings were also damaged and one person was injured.

"Critical infrastructure is being powered by generators," Kiper said. He said Chernomorsk, a coastal city south of Odesa, was hit hardest.

A drone attack hours later hit civilian energy infrastructure in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine, leaving 30,000 house households in the Nizhyn district without electricity, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said. He said power had been restored to the main hospital and the city water system.

The new attacks came as allies of a prominent Ukrainian politician shot dead in the western city of Lviv a day earlier pointed the finger at Russia, and as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China for the annual meeting of a regional organization that also includes China, India, and seven other countries.

Nationwide, air defenses neutralized 126 of the 142 drones they detected overnight, while the rest hit in 10 locations and fragments of downed drones rained down at six other sites, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

The barrage followed attacks in the northeastern Sumy region on the Russian border on August 30, where a top village official was wounded, authorities said.