Unit 731 remains one of the darkest chapters in medical and wartime history, a covert Japanese program during World War II that blended science with military ambition at the expense of countless human lives. Operating between 1936 and 1945, the unit engaged in systematic human experimentation under the guise of biological and chemical warfare research. While decades have passed, the full extent of what occurred has never been fully revealed, as both the United States and Japanese governments have withheld complete records. 1
The establishment of Unit 731 was driven by Imperial Japan’s goal of advancing biological warfare capabilities to gain strategic dominance. Japan had invaded Manchuria in 1931, and by the mid-1930s, it sought to expand its empire with unconventional weapons. General Shiro Ishii, a physician and microbiologist, spearheaded the project. Ishii was convinced that biological weapons could serve as a cost-effective and devastating tool of war. Under his leadership, Unit 731 was formed in Harbin, in the puppet state of Manchukuo (Northwestern China) with the primary aim of weaponizing pathogens and testing their impact on the human body.
Unit 731 was not a single compound but rather a network of research sites. The central complex in Pingfang, near Harbin, was the largest, covering more than six square kilometers. At least 12 subsidiary units existed across occupied China and Manchuria, each focusing on specialized research. Some concentrated on plague bacteria, while others carried out frostbite experiments or chemical weapons testing. The main facility housed laboratories, prisons, and even crematoria for disposing of remains. At its peak, it employed thousands of staff, including military doctors, microbiologists, and support personnel. 4
The victims, primarily Chinese civilians, along with Soviet prisoners of war and some Allied captives were dehumanized by being referred to as Maruta, meaning “logs” and their deaths were communicated as these many "logs fell today?". 4 This language reflected how the unit viewed subjects not as people but as expendable material for experiments.
Unit 731’s experiments were brutal and designed to gather data on disease progression and weapon effectiveness. Victims were infected with lethal pathogens such as plague, anthrax, cholera, and typhoid. In many cases, vivisections were performed without anesthesia to observe the effects of these diseases on living tissue. Other experiments subjected people to extreme cold to study frostbite, placed them in high-pressure chambers, or exposed them to toxic gases and explosives with pathogens. 4
Beyond laboratory research, Unit 731 also tested biological weapons on surrounding villages by releasing plague-infested fleas and contaminating water supplies. These field tests killed tens of thousands of civilians and demonstrated how biological warfare could devastate entire populations. Estimates suggest that between 200,000 and 300,000 people died as a result of Unit 731’s activities, either through direct experimentation or large-scale field trials.
After Japan’s surrender in 1945, the Allied powers discovered evidence of Unit 731’s atrocities. Instead of prosecuting its leaders in war crimes trials, in exchange for exclusive access to the unit’s research data, U.S. authorities granted immunity to Ishii and other senior members. The justification was that the data might provide insights into biological warfare and give the U.S. an advantage in its emerging Cold War with the Soviet Union. 1,2
This decision meant that much of Unit 731’s findings were classified, with documents kept out of public view. Japan, for its part, minimized references to the unit in history books, and survivors’ stories were often dismissed or ignored. The result was decades of silence, during which families of victims received no acknowledgment or justice. 1
In the 1980s and 1990s, former Unit 731 personnel began breaking their silence in public hearings and media interviews. They described being ordered to dissect living prisoners, deliberately infect captives with plague or syphilis, and release biological agents in rural communities. Many admitted living with guilt, fear of punishment, and lasting psychological scars, while their accounts confirmed survivor testimonies from Chinese communities devastated by the experiments. 3,6
In Japan, authorities often downplayed Unit 731, even ordering historian Saburō Ienaga in 1983 to remove references from his textbook. This fostered denial and left many unaware of the crimes. In contrast, China preserved memorial sites and continues to push for recognition and accountability, though international justice has been limited. 4,6
The secrecy surrounding Unit 731 raises difficult ethical questions. Some argue that the data obtained from these experiments could have scientific value, particularly in understanding pathogens. Others insist that using knowledge gained through inhumane methods violates medical ethics and dishonors the victims. The Nuremberg Code, established after the Nazi medical trials, explicitly forbids the use of research obtained through unethical experimentation, yet the case of Unit 731 remains a glaring contradiction to these principles. 1,2
Scholars and rights groups continue to urge Japan and the U.S. to release classified Unit 731 records, arguing transparency is vital to honor victims. Lawsuits in Japan by survivors’ families have largely failed due to missing documentation, leaving testimonies and whistleblower accounts as key evidence. 1
Unit 731 represents a chilling intersection of science and war, where medical knowledge was pursued at the cost of human suffering on an unimaginable scale. The program’s history continues to be shrouded in secrecy, because of the actions of wartime Japan but and postwar decisions by the United States to suppress records for strategic purposes. 2
