A turn in Nepal Politics: Gen Z Nominates Sushila Karki for interim Prime Minister 

Gen Z protesters choose Sushila Karki for interim Prime Minister. Sushila Karki said she would form a government for a short time until elections are held.
On Wednesday, Gen Z representatives met with Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and proposed the name of Sushila Karki (former chief justice) to lead the interim government.
One of the protest leader, Rehan Raj Dangal told media
that his group had proposed the name of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki. He said “Karki, the only woman to serve as chief justice of Nepal's Supreme Court, was a popular figure when she served in the post in 2016 and 2017,”.
However, the name of former electricity board head Kulman Ghising and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra was also recommended for the interim government.
This situation arose after Nepal was plunged into a political crisis due to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepping down amid massive student-led protests for the second day, forcing the army to take control of law and order.
The secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association also told media that Gen Z protesters want Karki as interim prime minister
Sushila Karki was Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving from July 2016 to June 2017. During her tenure, she was known for enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption.
She was born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar. She earned her BA from Mahendra Morang Campus in 1972, followed by an MA in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University in 1975. In 1978, she obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree from Tribhuvan University. After completing her studies, she began her career in 1979 and was designated as a senior advocate in 2007.
In January 2009, she joined the Supreme Court as an ad-hoc judge and became a permanent judge the following year.
Later in April 2017, her tenure as Chief Justice was interrupted when lawmakers from the ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) filed an impeachment motion in the House of Representatives. As she was accused of delivering a biased ruling that resulted in the dismissal of a prominent anti-corruption chief over eligibility issues.
As the chosen leader, Sushila Karki said, she was only there until elections were held for wider changes.
She said “she would form a government in a short time for the purpose of doing election”, giving a timeline of six months to a year.
(Rh/SG/NS)
Also Read: