A turn in Nepal Politics: Gen Z Nominates Sushila Karki for interim Prime Minister 



Gen Z protesters choose Sushila Karki for interim Prime Minister. Sushila Karki said she would form a government for a short time until elections are held.

On Wednesday, Gen Z representatives met with Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and proposed the name of Sushila Karki (former chief justice) to lead the interim government.

One of the protest leader, Rehan Raj Dangal told media

that his group had proposed the name of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki. He said “Karki, the only woman to serve as chief justice of Nepal's Supreme Court, was a popular figure when she served in the post in 2016 and 2017,”.

However, the name of former electricity board head Kulman Ghising and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra was also recommended for the interim government.

This situation arose after Nepal was plunged into a political crisis due to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepping down amid massive student-led protests for the second day, forcing the army to take control of law and order.

The secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association also told media that Gen Z protesters want Karki as interim prime minister