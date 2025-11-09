How a Young Indian Princess from Benaras Was Held Captive and Converted from Gouramma to “Princess Victoria Gouramma”

In the mid-19th century, a young Indian princess crossed the seas to Victorian England. She arrived not as a royal guest, but as a pawn in the empire’s web of power. Her name was Gouramma — later renamed Princess Victoria Gouramma. The princess of Coorg left her homeland with hopes of securing a better future, never realizing that her journey would cost her her identity, her faith, and ultimately, her freedom. Her story is a haunting reminder of how the British Empire could strip away not just land and wealth — but identity itself.

The First Indian Royals Known to Visit Britain

Born in 1841 in Benaras, Gouramma was the only daughter of Chikka Virarajendra, the last ruler of Coorg (Kodagu), a small kingdom in southwest India. Her father had been deposed and exiled by the British East India Company in 1834, following the Coorg War.

Far from his homeland, the once-proud king dreamed of reclaiming his throne and ensuring a secure future for his beloved daughter.

In 1852, the exiled Raja and his 11-year-old daughter set sail for England — becoming the first known Indian royals to ever visit Britain. The Raja’s mission was clear: to petition Queen Victoria for the return of his confiscated property and royal pension. But their arrival in London would change Gouramma’s life forever.

Princess Victoria Gouramma (1841-1864)