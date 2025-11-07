Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Plea by Shah Bano’s Daughter Against Movie ‘Haq’; Rules Privacy Ends After Death

Legal Dispute Over Haq

Nearly four decades later, Shah Bano’s story has re-emerged through cinema. Her daughter, Siddiqua Begum Khan, filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking to stop Haq’s release, alleging that it distorted facts and used her mother’s story without the family’s consent.

However, on November 4, 2025, Justice Pranay Verma of the Indore Bench dismissed the plea, ruling that a person’s right to privacy and reputation ends upon death and cannot be inherited.

“Privacy or reputation earned during one’s lifetime extinguishes with death. It cannot be inherited like movable or immovable property,” the court observed.

The High Court accepted the filmmakers’ position that Haq is a fictionalized adaptation inspired by the 1985 Supreme Court judgment, not a biographical account. The court also noted that the film includes a disclaimer clarifying it as a dramatized work based on public records.

The bench further observed that the petitioner had alternative remedies, such as approaching the Central Government to suspend the CBFC certificate, and criticized the timing of the petition — filed just days before release — as “not the conduct of a vigilant litigant.”