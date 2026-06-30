Gender-Bending in Balkan History and Folklore: Sworn Virgins, Ritual Roles and Women Warriors in Drag

See Also: Silence: A Brief Literary History

According to a subplot beginning at 45:55 in the video, two openly gay men who display a flamboyant, gesture-filled speaking style, are engaged by families of young boys about to undergo the Muslim ritual of circumcision. The men are considered the best decorators and prop masters for the event, which includes the sourcing of a special bed.

This example needs careful handling. While Roma and Muslim communities or Balkan societies in general are not free of homophobia, the scene complicates stereotypes. In a community often described from the outside via narratives of poverty or negative conservative stereotypes, the film shows a more layered social world, where a queer figure can be visible, valued and woven into society’s ritual and religious life.

Women warriors, in drag

The third and richest set of examples comes from folklore. In a recent text for the Macedonian feminist platform Meduza, Leni Frčkoska revisits Macedonian folk tales through the motifs of “shift of sex” and the “woman-warrior.” The title of the text, which can be translated as “The Hero was a Girl! A Feminist Re-reading of the Motifs of Sex Change and the Woman Warrior in Macedonian Folklore,” is an abridged version of her PhD thesis.

Frčkoska notes that folklore tends to reproduce conservative and patriarchal lessons, but also contains subversive female figures that disturb those lessons from within. The woman-warrior motif is often related to gender-bending. In these stories, the protagonist is a girl from a family with no sons. She disguises herself as a man, enters the male-coded world of battle, proves herself as a hero, and usually returns to her previous female role once the danger has passed. Frčkoska summarizes that, in several Macedonian variants, the period of being masked as a male soldier ends after victory, and the youngest daughter returns to her earlier female role.

Quoting a detail from a Macedonian folk tale collected by Marko Cepenkov in the mid-19th century, Frčkoska says that it displays this pattern. After the battle, the heroine loosens her hair, opens her robe to show her breasts, and tells the prince:

"Alas, son of the emperor, you had a partridge [free bird] in your hand and you allowed it to fly away, instead of putting her in a cage. I was a girl, and I am a girl: look at my hair, look at my breasts – and now farewell…"

Public nudity was and still is a taboo according to Balkan patriarchal mores, so the line is not merely a bodily revelation; it’s a narrative reversal. The “male warrior” has already succeeded; only then does the story reveal that the hero was a woman all along. The body becomes the sign that reclassifies the fighter, but only after courage has been proven.

The Macedonian folk song “Kruševo aber pristigna” (“A call came to Kruševo”) offers a popular version of the same gender-bending logic. The song tells a fictional story of a call that came to the town of Kruševo for families to send their grown sons as komiti (guerilla fighters) to village of Smilevo, famous as a hotbed of anti-Ottoman revolutionary activity. A man called Stojan has no sons; he has only his daughter, Todorka. Instead of accepting this as the end of the family’s public duty, Todorka asks her father to equip her so she can go as a komita.