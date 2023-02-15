Russia-Ukraine War: Russian army has lost up to half of its tanks

Russia's army is estimated to have lost nearly 40 percent of its prewar fleet of tanks after the almost year-long fighting in Ukraine, according to a count by the specialist think-tank, the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), according to a media report.

That rises to as much as 50 percent for some of the key tanks used in combat, forcing Russia to reach into its still sizeable cold war-era stocks, The Guardian reported.

Ukraine's tank numbers are estimated to have increased because of the number it has captured and supplies of Soviet-era tanks from its western allies.