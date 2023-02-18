Actor Sean Penn happy to be a 'propagandist' for Ukraine war efforts





As per 'Variety', donning a black jacket and a hoodie and sporting a camouflage trucker cap, Penn repeatedly called on the Joe Biden administration to send precision, long-range missiles to Kiev to support the Ukrainian war effort.



Praising the courage of Zelensky, Penn lashed out at his Russian counterpart when asked if the filmmakers wanted to hear from Putin, whom he described as a "war criminal".



"It was quite clear to us that we were not going to allow our film to be a podium for transparent deception. I think we would have been better served talking to a wall," he said.



'Superpower', which Penn co-directed with Aaron Kaufman and is produced by Vice, met with a standing ovation on Friday night in Berlin, after its premiere out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala. (KB/IANS)