Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Anxiety, Burnout and Why “Shouting at the Bushes” Helps

She addressed her mental health again when she was asked how she avoids "overfunctioning and burnout," reports people.com.

"I have avoided neither. I'm over functioned and burnt out, but I'm trying to get a little bit better this year at that and really prioritizing sleep and boundaries around working and not working, but I have some work to do."

Paltrow said in a November 2025 episode of her the goop podcast that she believes she has "a bit of ADD and I can really sort of get pulled in lots of directions. I would love to try to not do that so much and feel more grounded throughout the day.”

Noting that she could get a bad work email and “really take it like it’s a slap in the face," the Marty Supreme star said that she believes being in the spotlight has affected her nervous system.