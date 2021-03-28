Sunday, March 28, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

How Does Cold Cause Tooth Sensitivity And Pain?

For the study, the team conducted experiments on mice whose molars were drilled under anesthesia

Tooth Pain
Many people have suffered excruciating pain from cold because they have a hollow in their tooth that has gone untreated. Pixabay

Ever thought about why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity? Researchers have uncovered odontoblasts, the cells that form a tooth’s dentin, have a newly discovered function — sensing cold — which can trigger pain in teeth.

However, researchers, including Jochen Lennerz from Massachusetts General Hospital, have also found a way to block the pathway to cold-sensitive teeth.

“We found that odontoblasts, which support the shape of the tooth, are also responsible for sensing cold,” said Lennerz.

Tooth Pain
Teeth that hurt when exposed to cold can happen for a variety of reasons. Pexels

Teeth that hurt from exposure to cold can occur for many reasons. Many people have experienced intense pain from cold when they have a hole in a tooth from an untreated cavity.

For the study, the team conducted experiments on mice whose molars were drilled under anesthesia.

Mice with dental injuries manifest pain with their behavior; they drink up to 300 percent more sugar water than their littermates without dental injuries, for example.

In previous research, the team of investigators had discovered TRCP5, a protein encoded by the TRCP5 gene that is expressed in nerves in many parts of the body. Their earlier discovery allowed the researchers to zero in on TRCP5 as a mediator of pain from cold.

By studying genetically altered mice that did not have the TRCP5 gene, the researchers found that the mice with injured teeth did not manifest the increased drinking behavior and behaved like mice without dental injuries.

The research team also identified a pharmacological target for minimizing tooth sensitivity to cold. For centuries, the oil of cloves has been used as a remedy for tooth pain. The active agent in the oil of cloves is eugenol, which happens to block TRCP5. (IANS/KB)

