How To Change Your Routine To Decrease Anxiety

Anxiety is something that it seems like almost everyone is dealing with in the current age, and it’s no wonder as to why. There is so much information out there that it seems like people are consistently trapped within a cycle of information. The social pressures of staying informed, working on yourself, and the increased demands in your career can all contribute to feelings of anxiety. However, anxiety is a primal instinct towards self-preservation.

However, because all of your basic needs are usually met, anxiety culminates and permeates as a fear that may not necessarily be a correct representation of the status of your survival. Anxiety is actually a representation of a strong survival instinct, but it can still become a persistent issue that stops you from reaching your goals if you don’t develop a routine around maintaining it.

Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness is a practice that just applies objective thinking to any situation. To be objective in a situation, you have to pull yourself outside of your feelings and think about how you’re thinking. Initially, this may be confusing, but through practice, you’ll build an understanding of how to change your perspective in a way that ultimately helps you make better choices.

Understanding the basic objectivity of dealing with a situation, meditating often, and making more conscious choices are the basic tenets of practicing mindfulness well. It also creates space around yourself, your thoughts, and gives you the capacity to think and feel however you feel is necessary. The calmness of mind and centering yourself in alignment with how you want to be and how you want to react can stabilize your perceptions and ability to deal with anxiety.

Change Your Eating Habits

Although it may not seem like it, your eating habits can have a very real effect on your mental health. Having a negative relationship with food can create huge barriers in your everyday life and can increase your anxiety on a daily basis. Re-associate your relationship with food and slowly integrate healthy whole foods into your diet. By sticking to a healthy diet, you’ll notice changes in your mood and your body which can help you feel ready to tackle the day every day and decrease your anxiety.

Eliminating foods from your diet that contribute to an overall negative feeling can drastically improve your mental health. It’s also a good idea to stay hydrated and take multivitamins. If you’ve noticed more anxiety than normal, you should also think of adding CBDfx vape pens with herbal remedies to decrease your daily anxiety if necessary.

Get Regular Exercise

Studies have shown that regular exercise can increase your dopamine levels and decrease cortisol, which is the hormone that contributes the most to anxiety in the body. Taking care of your body can go a long way in decreasing your everyday anxiety levels, but it’s important to find an exercise routine that works for you. If you’re not used to exercising or hating the idea of a gym, starting off simple by increasing your daily steps is a great way to integrate more exercise into your daily routine. If you’re looking for a practice that can contribute to your overall goals, yoga is favored amongst people for controlling anxiety.

Plan Ahead

Creating lists, making sure that you have everything planned ahead of time, and creating a plan of action to organize your life in a way that decreases your everyday anxiety. There are many different ways that you can organize your life, but it’s best to find a way that works best for you. Bullet journals are great for people who have a lot to do and like to see their progress, while also being in total control of the layout of their planning. This is great for novel thinkers who want to track very specific items in their day.

Another great idea is just to use a simple task manager online that you can access via an app on your phone. However, it’s important to remember how you feel during the whole process. Forgetting to create lists or go to your app every day to check off your items can increase your anxiety. It’s best to slowly integrate these things into your routine and be mindful about your approach towards these goals and how they are contributing to your mental state.