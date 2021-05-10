Monday, May 10, 2021
How To Go Water Less In Your Hygiene Routine

Benefits associated with waterless formulations include reduction in plastic waste, reduction in costs, and aiding the creation of effective products

Water
The provision of clean water is one of the most effective methods of saving lives. Pixabay

Hygiene is an important aspect of today’s lives, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene practices are the cause of death for lakhs of people every year, the majority of them being children. The provision of clean water is one of the most effective methods of saving lives.

However, clean water is a novelty in the current world, as we are using tons of water every day to drink, bathe and cook, but it is not available around the world on an equitable basis. Hence, we all should make sure that water is conserved.

Benefits associated with waterless formulations include reduction in plastic waste, reduction in costs, and aiding the creation of effective products. Along with reduce-reuse-recycle processes, sustainable life can be achieved with the use of waterless personal care products wherein technological advancements play a key role. Waterless technology can now be used in every aspect of personal hygiene in these ways:

Hand hygiene

Hand hygiene could be easily managed with waterless soaps which require no or less water to rinse off the foam. Such waterless products can come in handy on a long trip, and in distant places with less water availability.

Water
A safe-to-swallow formulation makes it easy to use and effective for dental hygiene. Pixabay

Bodily hygiene

A daily shower is necessary to maintain personal hygiene and healthy living. A well-showered body reduces the odor produced by perspiration and gets rid of most germs. In situations with no water availability or inability to take a shower, use a waterless body bath and shampoo to maintain a shower routine.

Oral hygiene

The use of a toothbrush for cleaning after all meals is essential for the prevention of oral cavities and infections. Food and drinks leave residue in the teeth that grow. Newer technology like waterless toothpaste could be a new addition to your personal care kit where you would require no water to rinse off the residue. A safe-to-swallow formulation makes it easy to use and effective for dental hygiene.

Water
Another feature of waterless products is that they are free from parabens and preservatives. Pixabay

Intimate hygiene

Avoiding infections, fungus or itching is essential. Women should wash their genitals more than twice a day to avoid bacterial infections such as by E.coli. This can be done by using waterless intimate hygiene products as personal care. For men, it is advised to keep hygienic with waterless products.

Head hygiene

Hair should be washed two or three times a week. Waterless shampoo is another addition to personal care for maintaining hygiene with no water. It is an easy-to-use spray formulation rinsed off with a towel or a tissue.

Another feature of waterless products is that they are free from parabens and preservatives. That concludes to them being extremely safe for all skin types. A transition to waterless products is a road taken by lesser people but once the move has been made it would lead to a lesser carbon footprint.

The products are sold in more concentrated, compact packages, they can significantly decrease the number of materials needed to house them. And, shipping waterless formulas requires less space and therefore less fuel. It’s these seemingly small benefits that actually have the potential to make a real impact. (IANS/JC)

