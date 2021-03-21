How Will Covid19 Vaccines Affect Travel, Workplace

As several countries around the world mull over the possibility of introducing Covid-19 vaccine passports to start international travel, a new report has warned that a lack of travel eligibility would leave millions of not-at-risk travelers behind. Conducting identity checks to verify “immune” people may lead to all sorts of discrimination, fraud, ethical, and privacy threats as well as a bad travel experience, Tom Mouhsian, Principal Analyst at Forrester, wrote in a blog post last week.

So even with the vaccine, there could be no going back to normal anytime soon in the absence of orders supported by global standards, clear guidelines, and communication, Mouhsian said. According to the future-of-travel report from Forrester, travel organizations need to focus on helping customers obtain pre-travel test results in the near term and offer clear communications with actionable assistance at every part of the travel journey.

They also need to mind customers’ privacy concerns related to immunization and vaccine certificates and always be ready for new rules and mandates that may take force. Another report that focuses on impact of vaccines on the workplace says that despite the high expectations that vaccines and vaccine passports bring, employers must be cautious as they plan and execute their pandemic management plans.