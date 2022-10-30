Clashes reported at Iranian Universities, Justin Trudeau shows solidarity with Anti-Hijab protests

Iranian students demonstrated at dozens of universities Sunday as protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued.
There were some reports of clashes between demonstrators and security services.
At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, plainclothes forces armed with rifles and sticks attacked a large gathering of students, VOA’s Persian service reported.
Protests in Iran erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The Kurdish woman was detained in the capital, Tehran, September 13 for allegedly wearing her head scarf — or hijab — "improperly." She died while custody three days later, with police reporting she had a heart attack. Her family says she had no history of heart trouble.
Rights groups say more than 200 people have died during the protests and hundreds, if not thousands, have been arrested. Analysts say the protests have become one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic in its history.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins demonstration in support of Iranian protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife took to the streets Saturday in Ottawa with other demonstrators to show their support for protesters in Iran.
The demonstration in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was one of several held in Canada and around the world Saturday in support of Iranians who are protesting the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. She had been arrested for wearing her head scarf improperly.
In Iran Saturday, Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, warned protesters not to stage any more demonstrations.
He said the demonstrations were a “sinister plan … hatched … in the White House and the Zionist regime.”
Iranians ignored his warning and took to the streets again on Saturday.
(KB/VOA)