Bangladesh Horror: Hindu girl Kavita Rani chopped into pieces, beheaded by Muslim lover

More atrocities are being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh as reports say Abu Bakar Siddiqui cut the body of his Hindu lover, Kavita Rani, into three pieces and threw it into the drain.

Abu Bakar beheaded Kavita Rani and chopped her hands, wrapped them in plastic polythene, and threw it into the drain.

Voice of Bangladesh Hindus said in a tweet that on November 7, Hindu girl Kavita Rani was beheaded by her married lover Abu Bakar at Sonadanga in Khulna District, Bangladesh.