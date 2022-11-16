Lucknow: Teen falls to her death from fourth floor, 'love jihad' suspected

The death of a 19-year-old teenager, who fell off the fourth floor of an apartment in Lucknow under mysterious circumstances, is now turning into a case of love jihad.

Even as the alleged accused in the case, Sufiyan, is absconding, the victim's family has alleged that he was pressurizing her to convert and marry him.

The case registered in the matter now includes the provision of the religious conversion act.

According to reports, the two families knew each other and their children were also friendly.

"We thought that the families would resolve the matter between themselves. When the incident took place, we had no inkling because both the children seemed calm and were talking normally," the victim's family told the police.