George Soros Awarded European Civil Rights Prize for Advancing the Rights, Dignity, and Empowerment of Roma Community

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros was awarded the 2025 European Civil Rights Prize of the Sinti and Roma in Berlin on Tuesday, 23 October 2025 for his “decades-long commitment to advancing the rights, dignity, and empowerment of Roma communities across Europe.”

The award is conferred to “individuals, groups or institutions primarily from the majority, who face up to the historical responsibility and have been exemplary in calling for an improvement in the human rights situation.” It aims to assert and protect the civil rights, equal status, and integration into all spheres of public life of the Sinti and Roma people in their countries of residence.

The award was founded in 2007 by the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma, the Documentation and Cultural Centre of German Sinti and Roma (DCCGSR), and endowed by the Manfred Lautenschläger Foundation, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the DCCGSR. Since 2019, it has been presented in memory of Holocaust survivors and pioneers of Germany’s Roma civil rights movement Oskar and Vinzenz Rose. The recipient is awarded €15,000 for their contribution.

The prize was accepted on Soros’ behalf by his son Alex, saying, “My father’s partnership with Roma communities has always been grounded in a deep belief in justice, dignity, and self-determination. This prize is a powerful recognition of that shared journey—and a call to continue the fight against prejudice and exclusion.”

George Soros later issued his own statement: “The Roma have endured centuries of discrimination and marginalization, rooted in a long history of violence—from the Holocaust to forced sterilization, child removals, and evictions. These injustices continue to resurface, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, when Roma fleeing the war in Ukraine faced barriers to shelter and aid. I’ve always believed that open societies must protect the rights of all people—especially those who are excluded. Working alongside Roma leaders and communities has been one of the most meaningful parts of my life’s work.”

George Soros and his Support of the Roma People

George Soros is a Hungarian-American philanthropist with a net worth of $7.2 billion as of May 2025, putting him amongst the top 500 wealthiest individuals in the world. He is the founder of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), a grant making organization that financially supports “groups and individuals that work on issues we focus on—promoting justice, equity, and human rights.”

Soros has donated $32 billion – 64% of his original fortune – to fund the OSF, which is the largest private funder of civil society groups worldwide. He supports progressive and liberal political causes and humanitarian efforts around the globe.

Now 95-years-old, Soros has been funding political causes since 1979, when he began by providing scholarships to Black South African students living under apartheid. His efforts have been informed by his own experience of living through the Holocaust as a Jew. “My success in the financial markets has given me a greater degree of independence than most other people,” Soros has said about his work.

In the 1980s he funded academics and independent organisations in Communist Hungary. He eventually expanded his activities to Africa, Asia, and South and North America, promoting democratic movements and activist efforts. He was a vocal critic of the US ‘war on drugs’ and its ‘war on terror’. He has hit out against the refugee crisis in Europe. He has highlighted the threat China poses as the “the wealthiest, strongest and technologically most advanced” authoritarian regime in the world. He has publicly condemned Israel’s Zionist foundations and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But over a lifetime of philanthropy, one of Soros’ most consistent causes has been his advocacy for the Roma community.

His efforts have spanned social, education, economic, and democratic empowerment of the community. He has established the European Roma Rights Centre, the Roma Education Fund, the Decade of Roma Inclusion, and the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture. More recently, in 2022, Soros launched the Roma Entrepreneurship Development Initiative to support Roma entrepreneurs. Finally, in 2024, the OSF helped establish the Roma Foundation for Europe, granting it a €100 million pledge.

Soros has also collaborated with several government and international bodies to further his concrete initiatives in support of the community.

By funding education programs, he has helped around 150,000 Roma students attend school and challenged segregationist policies implemented against Roma children. He has litigated for Roma rights in national and international courts. He has also fought for healthcare access and representation of the community in democratic processes.

After winning the European Civil Rights Prize of the Sinti and Roma, he pledged the prize money to the Roma Education Fund.

