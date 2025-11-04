George Soros Awarded Civil Rights Prize

Open Society Founder George Soros was awarded the European Civil Rights Prize of the Sinti and Roma in recognition of his decades-long commitment to promoting the rights, dignity, and empowerment of Roma communities across Europe.

The prize, awarded in Berlin, was established in 2007 in memory of Holocaust survivors and pioneers of the Roma civil rights movement, Oskar and Vinzenz Rose, and was endowed by Germany’s leading, charitable institution the Manfred Lautenschläger Foundation.

Through sustained philanthropic efforts, Soros has supported Roma-led organizations to confront discrimination, expand access to education and justice, improve early childhood development and health care, and amplify Roma voices in public life. These organizations include the European Roma Rights Center, the Roma Education Fund, and the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture.

This work culminated in the 2024 launch of the Roma Foundation for Europe—an independent, Roma-led institution established with a €100 million pledge from the Open Society Foundations.

Open Society chair Alex Soros accepted the award on his father’s behalf, who will donate the prize money to the Roma Education Fund.

