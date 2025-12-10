Iranian Activist Found Dead After Burning Photo of Khamenei – State Rules Suicide, Activists Cry Murder

25-year-old Omid Sarlak was found dead in his car on 1 November 2025, soon after he posted a video of himself burning a photograph of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In the month since, a dispute has broken out between state and independent media on the circumstances surrounding his death – whether it was a suicide or a state-sponsored killing. The incident has also brought renewed attention to Iran’s repression of political dissent.

State outlets reported that Sarlak was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the head and traces of gunpowder on his hands. Police described the death as self-inflicted and said a pistol was recovered. Opposition media and social posts, however, circulated scenes from his funeral in which hundreds of mourners chanted “they killed him” and “death to Khamenei.”

Hours before his body was discovered, Sarlak posted a video on social media showing him setting fire to a photograph of Khamenei. The clip included a background recording of a speech by Iran’s deposed Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. On another Instagram story he wrote: “How long should we endure humiliation, poverty and being ridden over? This is the moment to show yourself, young people. These clerics are nothing but a stream for Iran’s youth to cross.”