Iran's Streets 'Transformed' As More Women Shun The Mandatory Hijab

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

Iranian journalist Zeinab Rahimi has refused to wear the mandatory hijab for over two years, despite the risk of arrest and imprisonment.

She is among a growing number of women and girls who have stopped covering their head in public, in direct defiance of the country’s clerical rulers.

“I enjoy seeing women dress the way they like and letting their hair out,” Rahimi told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, describing the visible change on the streets of Tehran, the Iranian capital.

“We haven’t experienced this in our country for many years,” added the 22-year-old. “It’s beautiful when you don’t have to wrap yourself up, especially when you have always resented it.”

Turning Point

The turning point was the antiestablishment protests that rocked Iran in 2022, following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested for violating the hijab law.



Women were at the forefront of the protests, during which some removed and burned their hijab. The demonstrations snowballed into the biggest threat to the authorities in decades, with some protesters calling for an end to clerical rule.

In the wake of the protests, the authorities initially attempted to double down on their enforcement of the hijab, which has been mandatory since soon after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Hard-line lawmakers last year passed a new controversial law to enforce the hijab under which violators would face lengthy prison terms, hefty fines, and travel bans.

But wary of provoking unrest, Iran's Supreme National Security Council suspended the implementation of the Hijab And Chastity law.

A member of Iran’s Expediency Council, which serves as an advisory body to the supreme leader, said this month that the new hijab law was unenforceable.