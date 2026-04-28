Study Shows Trump’s Tightened Embargo on Cuba ‘Has Killed a Lot of Babies’

The publication Monday of another report showing that President Donald Trump’s tightening of the 65-year US embargo of Cuba over his two terms in office is “likely the primary cause of a major increase in infant mortality” on the economically besieged island prompted renewed calls for the lifting of deadly sanctions.

The report by Alexander Main, Joe Sammut, Mark Weisbrot, and Guillaume Long of the Center for Economic Policy and Research (CEPR) found an “unprecedented increase” in Cuba’s infant mortality rate (IMR), which soared 148% between 2018 and 2025.

In the early-to-mid 2010s, Cuba’s IRM was typically around 4–5 deaths per 1,000 live births, with the country regularly ranked in the top 10-15 nations with the lowest infant mortality. By 2025, the figure had soared to 9.9 deaths out of every 1,000 infants born alive.

The report’s authors said that had Cuba’s IMR remained unchanged since 2018, roughly 1,800 fewer babies would have died.

“The blockade has had a particularly dire effect on Cuba’s healthcare infrastructure, with frequent power outages interrupting the use of critical equipment for the treatment of patients, including incubators for premature babies, and ventilators to help sick newborns breathe,” said Sammut, CEPR’s senior research fellow.

The report examines the social and economic consequences of Trump’s tightened sanctions regime, focusing on the impact of the embargo on Cuba’s healthcare sector.

According to CEPR: