Monday, August 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips The Impact of Stress on Skin, Hair and How to Overcome It
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

The Impact of Stress on Skin, Hair and How to Overcome It

Stress causes hormonal imbalance which leads to acne, rashes, hair thinning and fall

0
Anxiety can harshly impact your skin, hair
The lockdown has resulted in stress for a lot of people. Pixabay

By Puja Gupta

The lockdown has resulted in stress for a lot of people – stress of being cooped inside for weeks together; the uncertainty looming large has taken a toll on peoples mental well being. Stress cannot be hidden; it is seen right on your face. The first tell-tale signs of stress are reflected on your face as pale skin and mild eruptions.

Stress causes hormonal imbalance which leads to acne, rashes, hair thinning and fall, and various other skin break-outs. It is imperative that people follow good skin care hygiene while they’re locked indoors. Staying inside does not necessarily mean you can forego or overlook skin and hair care. These are prone to more damage owing to stress, Dr Geetanjali Shetty, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Cetaphil India tells IANSlife. “Hence we encourage people to follow a strict, if not elaborate, skincare routine, which involves cleansing, toning and moisturizing.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

She adds: “Similarly, nourish your hair with basic steps – oil your hair regularly, brush & comb hair – staying at home isn’t a license to not comb your hair, shampoo and condition your hair at least thrice a week. These are simple steps that can help you take your mind of the current situation and at the same time it will help maintain the health of your skin and hair.”

Anxiety can harshly impact your skin, hair
Acne and oily skin are the most common side effects of stress. Pixabay

Most important of all, keep yourself hydrated with water and lots of liquid, she says.

The expert lists down the impact of stress on skin, how to keep skin and hair healthy and the role of diet in it.

Side effects of Stress – Oily Skin and Acne

Acne and oily skin are the most common side effects of stress. When our body is stressed it releases cortisol which is our fight or flight hormone. The cortisol (stress hormone) weakens the skin’s immune system, leading to oxidative (free radicals) stress, which manifests itself as wrinkles, lines and lacklustre skin. It also increases inflammation in the body and conditions like eczema, rosacea and psoriasis can flare up.

Keeping your hair and skin health

Hair is non-essential to physical survival and so it will always be the first part of you to suffer when something is off-balance in your body. But maintaining it is equally important. Using a warm, natural hair oil can do wonders for hair health and texture, while it aids repairing damaged hair, it also helps nourish your scalp. You should ideally warm around 100 ml of your chosen hair oil and then gently apply it on your hair every alternate day.

While for skin, the stress is quite evident in various forms like redness of skin, acne, etc. If there are skin breakouts and eruptions – it is advised to avoid exfoliation and stick to cleansing your face thrice daily. Similarly, those who are on the drier side should aim to wash their face only twice a day with a foaming cleanser. Should your skin need a little boost, indulging into Vitamin C will help combat the loss.

Anxiety can harshly impact your skin, hair
While for skin, the stress is quite evident in various forms like redness of skin, acne, etc. Pixabay

So if you know you’re about to enter a stressful period, try to build in time for the activities that will help you to feel calm and rested – your skin will thank you.

Also Read: People Who Play VR Games Can Develop Higher Navigational Efficiency

Role of Diet!

Yes, it is highly imperative that one pays heed to what they’re eating. The lockdown can result in redundancy, as your physical activities will be down by notches – this can cause your digestive system to slow down leading to poor digestion; the effect of which can be seen in multiple ways including your face – oily skin, acne, skin eruptions etc. It is highly recommended that people eat a nutritious and balanced meal to ensure the overall well being. Important that we stay away from fried and spicy food. Vitamin E is the superfood of the skin – you can apply it on the skin topically or you can chose to consume it through Vitamin E rich foods like almonds, corn oil, cod-liver oil, hazelnuts, lobster, peanut butter, safflower oil, salmon steak, and sunflower seeds. The most essential thing to bear in mind is to keep you hydrated – drinks lots of water, juices and liquids.

Finally, keep up your skincare routine – cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing. Keep a sunscreen handy for the times that you may have to make quick (only necessary) dash to the grocers. Even if you’re not wearing makeup, your face still gathers sweat, sebum and dirt build up throughout the day. (IANS)

Previous articlePeople Who Play VR Games Can Develop Higher Navigational Efficiency
Next articlePETA Moves to Delhi HC to Seek Directions to Prohibit Animal Cruelty

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Among Most Popular Cricketers Worldwide: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli's popularity knows no bounds and once again it has been re-affirmed by a study which has revealed that the 31-year-old...
Read more
Entertainment

I Have Always been a Hands-on Mom: Raveena Tandon

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta A hands-on mom, Raveena Tandon has not just portrayed impactful and memorable characters in her career spanning over two decades but has...
Read more
Lead Story

Know South Africa’s Indigenous Cuisine

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Food is invariably a universal connector - however, experiencing and sharing-in the food of a different land is a very personal experience. As...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Among Most Popular Cricketers Worldwide: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli's popularity knows no bounds and once again it has been re-affirmed by a study which has revealed that the 31-year-old...
Read more

I Have Always been a Hands-on Mom: Raveena Tandon

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta A hands-on mom, Raveena Tandon has not just portrayed impactful and memorable characters in her career spanning over two decades but has...
Read more

Know South Africa’s Indigenous Cuisine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Food is invariably a universal connector - however, experiencing and sharing-in the food of a different land is a very personal experience. As...
Read more

PETA Moves to Delhi HC to Seek Directions to Prohibit Animal Cruelty

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Monday moved the Delhi High Court to seek directions to the central government to prohibit...
Read more

The Impact of Stress on Skin, Hair and How to Overcome It

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The lockdown has resulted in stress for a lot of people - stress of being cooped inside for weeks together; the uncertainty...
Read more

People Who Play VR Games Can Develop Higher Navigational Efficiency

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding to the growing list of studies, a new study has said that individuals playing a virtual reality (VR)-based game can develop higher navigational...
Read more

75% of Plane Overruns Caused Due to Wet Runways

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Runway overruns account for 16 per cent of fatal incidents involving airlines and in 75 per cent of overruns, the runways are either wet...
Read more

PM Modi Inaugurates Submarine OFC Connecting Chennai and Port Blair

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada