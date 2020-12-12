Saturday, December 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance India Becoming Economic Partner of MENA Region
BusinessfinanceIndiaLead Story

India Becoming Economic Partner of MENA Region

India is now increasingly positioning itself as an economic partner

0
MENA Region
The MENA region has traditionally been governed by the fact that the region has been a critical source of energy. Unsplash

India is positioning itself as an economic partner by investments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said a senior official of Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) on Friday.

In his address at the India-Morocco Business Forum, the bank’s Deputy Managing Director Harsha Bangari said that India’s trade with the MENA region has traditionally been governed by the fact that the region has been a critical source of energy.

“India is now increasingly positioning itself as an economic partner through increased investments in the region,” she said.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

India Exim Bank on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Africa BMCE Group.

Senior representatives from the institutions were joined by Morocco’s Ambassador to India, Mohammed Maliki, and India’s Charge d’affaires in Morocco, G.K. Pant, at the Forum, which was organized on a virtual platform.

India’s bilateral trade with Morocco has increased from $1.2 billion in 2010 to $2.1 billion in 2019.

MENA Region
India Exim Bank has supported 64 Indian companies for setting up ventures in the MENA region. Pixabay

While India’s imports from Morocco are largely dominated by phosphate and potash, exports are more diversified covering textiles, chemical products, petroleum products, and pharmaceutical products.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: हॉलीवुड अभिनेता जेफ डेनियल ने बताया अराजनैतिक होने का अर्थ

According to Mohammed Agoumi, Delegate General Manager, Bank of Africa, the objective of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation in the financing, guaranteeing, and other financial mechanisms to support projects of interest of both the institutions.

The banks will also jointly explore funding support for Indian companies setting up operations in Morocco and Moroccan companies setting up operations in India as per their respective mandates.

ALSO READ: Amazon Web Services To Skill 29 Million People Globally By 2025

To date, India Exim Bank has supported 64 Indian companies for setting up ventures in the MENA region, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 6,684 crore, in various sectors such as textiles, automotive, chemicals, and dyes, agro-processing, irrigation, renewable energy, construction, healthcare, EPC services, shipping, and mining, among others, a statement from India Exim Bank said. (IANS)

Previous article‘Andari Illu’- A House In Hyderabad Open For Everybody
Next articleISRO To Launch Communication Satellite on Dec 17

RELATED ARTICLES

India

ISRO To Launch Communication Satellite on Dec 17

NewsGram Desk - 0
India will launch a communication satellite CMS-01, formerly named GSAT-12R, on December 17 evening, using its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket's XL variant...
Read more
India

‘Andari Illu’- A House In Hyderabad Open For Everybody

NewsGram Desk - 0
One can walk in at any time, cook food to satiate his hunger, spend time reading books, and take some rest. No questions are...
Read more
Business

Bengaluru Will Have 50-Storey Twin-Tower in 2 Years

NewsGram Desk - 0
Karnataka will sign an agreement with Central government's blue-chip company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to build 50-storey twin tower project worth Rs 1,251...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

ISRO To Launch Communication Satellite on Dec 17

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India will launch a communication satellite CMS-01, formerly named GSAT-12R, on December 17 evening, using its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket's XL variant...
Read more

India Becoming Economic Partner of MENA Region

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India is positioning itself as an economic partner by investments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said a senior official of...
Read more

‘Andari Illu’- A House In Hyderabad Open For Everybody

India NewsGram Desk - 0
One can walk in at any time, cook food to satiate his hunger, spend time reading books, and take some rest. No questions are...
Read more

Bengaluru Will Have 50-Storey Twin-Tower in 2 Years

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Karnataka will sign an agreement with Central government's blue-chip company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to build 50-storey twin tower project worth Rs 1,251...
Read more

Ashtottaram 28: OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 28 28) OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                   OṀ (AUM) -SUM-PRA-DAA-YA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA ॐ सम्प्रदायभूम्यै नमः (Sampradāya:-That which is given or handed over, in succession, tradition).  Sampradaya is a...
Read more

Buy Instagram Followers To Connect With More People

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is a discussion of photo and video sharing, executed by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Instagram launched in 2010. Later in 2012, it...
Read more

Young Adults With High Social Media Usage Are Likely To Witness Depression

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Young adults who increased their social media usage are significantly more likely to develop depression within six months, say, researchers. Compared to the participants...
Read more

Amazon Web Services To Skill 29 Million People Globally By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is the Cloud arm of Amazon has announced that by 2025, it will help 29 million people globally grow...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada