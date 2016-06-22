Do Ichhadari Naagins exist for real? Here is what Hindu mythology has to say!

Ichhadhari naag and nagin are one of the most interesting subjects of mythology. Ichhadhari naag and nagin concept is gaining momentum these days owing to the various television serials and Bollywood movies, as most of them are based on this concept. This concept is used as it fascinates large number of people and is an efficient tool for gaining TRP.
Ichhadhari naag and nagin are defined as serpent like creatures which can change their form and mask like any other creature. But, these Ichhadhari naag and nagin are more willing to take form of a human. Moreover, Indian mythology states that a snake can become Ichhadhari only after living 100 years.
According to the Speakingtree.com Website, other most interesting subject that is related to Ichhadhari naag and nagin is 'nagamani'. A 'nagamani' can be defined as 'snake gem' or 'snake pearl'. Although it is not actually a gem or any other stone, it is unused venom of a snake that turns out into a stone.
Some people also believe that nagamani is formed when rain droplets enters mouth of King Cobra during Swati nakshatra. It is formed in the hood of king Cobra. Nagamani is said to have blessings of Lord Shiva. However, possessing nagamani is not easy, as King Cobra never discloses nagamani.
Nagamani is a powerful and most shining stone in the world. It is moon like pearl with a blue tint in it. It possesses lighting power of 100 bulbs. There are number of the myths regarding nagamani. Prevalent one is that whoever owns nagamani, will have great fortune regarding money, health and fame. It fulfills all the desires of the person who possess it. According to Puranas, King Cobra will die once it gets detached from Nagamani, said the Speakingtree.com Website.
There is a mention of Ichhadhari naag and nagin in Agni Purana. According to it, there are seven worlds beneath Earth – Atal, Vital, Sutal, Talaatal, Mahaatal, Rasaatal and Paataal. Lord Vishnu is also said to live beneath the earth in the form of Shesha Naag. It is believed that Shesha Naag is supporting earth by carrying it on its hood. According to Vayu Purana, snakes and devils live beneath Earth. Vasuki, a great snake lives in Shreetal. Shesha naag and Vasuki are synonymous with each other as Anant.
Various scriptures suggest that nagamani is found in many colors ranging from yellow to white. The stories about Ichhadhari naag and nagin are still prevalent in Rural India. Some people also believe that Ichhadhari naag and nagin exists in today's world.
