Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case in Spotlight Amid Ongoing SIT Raids, Rising Political Tensions, and Temple Controversy

Supporters of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade have alleged a “larger conspiracy” to malign him and the temple institution. Heggade has dismissed the allegations as baseless and described them as an “attack on Hindu religious institutions.” Speaking at a gathering, he said devotees had been distressed by the accusations but welcomed the arrest of Chinnayya, adding that “the truth is beginning to come out.” He expressed faith that justice would prevail once the investigation concluded.

The Karnataka government has echoed this stance. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reiterated that the government is committed to justice and not politics. Home Minister G. Parameshwara added that if the SIT finds the allegations false, legal action would follow against those responsible for fabricating the claims.

The BJP, however, continues to press for an NIA probe. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka has alleged a religious conversion angle, insisting that “real conspirators” behind Chinnayya must be exposed. He and BJP state president Vijayendra both accused international and national media of amplifying a “slander campaign” against Dharmasthala and claimed foreign funds were being used to fuel the controversy.

The SIT has also expanded its net to include others linked to the case. Police have issued a notice to YouTuber M.D. Sameer, who is under investigation for spreading provocative content related to the controversy. Sameer, who was granted anticipatory bail on August 21, has been accused of uploading videos that spread misinformation and disturbed public order. The court has directed him to cooperate with the investigation and avoid inflammatory statements.

For now, the SIT continues its probe, caught between conflicting witness statements, allegations of conspiracy, and mounting political pressure. While the case has attracted nationwide attention, the truth behind the disturbing claims of multiple murders and burials in Dharmasthala remains unresolved.

Background

The temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka has been shaken by a shocking controversy after Chinnayya came forward with claims of mass burials and murders. In July, the 48-year-old Dalit man, who once worked at the temple between 1995 and 2014, alleged that for nearly two decades he had been forced to bury and burn the bodies of women, many of whom he believed were raped and murdered before being dumped.

He said he was beaten and threatened, told that if he refused, he too would be killed and buried with the others. His testimony included disturbing details: in one instance around 2010, he said he buried a schoolgirl between 12 and 15 years old, still in uniform but missing her undergarments, with marks of strangulation on her body. According to him, he was told to bury her along with her school bag.