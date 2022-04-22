Time for Agra citizens to instill a heritage consciousness.

Other than a ritualistic exhibition of photographs and free entry to monuments, the Agra office of the Archaeological Survey of India has done nothing tangible to instill in the local citizenry a sense of respect and pride in the heritage of the country.

The reckless spate of encroaching and dwarfing historical monuments continues unabated in the city. Though periodic notices are issued, no concrete follow-up action has ever been initiated.

Encroachments are an eyesore in the Delhi Gate area and the mohallas of Tajganj as also Sikandra and Etmauddaula. The story is the same in Fatehpur Sikri, Mughal emperor Akbar's deserted capital, now a world heritage site.

Home to three grand world heritage properties, and two others in the pipeline, the city of monuments hardly looks like India's premier heritage destination. "This is largely due to the negative perception of the locals that the monuments like the Taj Mahal are a hurdle in the city's growth and march to prosperity," says environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya who wants the river Yamuna to be recognized as a heritage entity, to cherish culture and religion and also to provide a protective cover to the monuments along its banks.

The city is caught in a dilemma, to promote tourism which means increased footfalls, or preserve heritage, develop as a smart city, or conserve its heritage status by stalling new urban projects, say local conservationists.

It is a fact that in the race for a Smart City tag, heritage structures in Agra are under threat. The haphazard growth of urban clusters encroaching on the free space around monuments and the alarming rise in pollution levels have compelled rethinking whether becoming a Smart City was the answer to Agra's problems.

Green activists and conservationists have now demanded that the Union government approach Unesco to secure the World Heritage City status for Agra. The Supreme Court is already seized of the matter. A comprehensive heritage plan was submitted before the apex court three years ago, but no action has been initiated so far, though the Supreme Court has taken a tough stand on the conservation of heritage monuments, including the 17th-century monument of love, the Taj Mahal, on the PIL of eco-lawyer M.C. Mehta who has been constantly monitoring developments in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), the eco-sensitive 10,040 sq km area around the monument.

In 2018, the apex court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to present a vision document on the TTZ. Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture was asked to -- and drew up -- a draft vision document to restore and conserve Agra's heritage. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and the Agra Divisional Commissioner, who heads the TTZ, have supported the demand for declaring Agra a heritage city. But now everyone has forgotten about this, as the city is fast in Smart City mode.