The TII has switched from plastic to biodegradable wrapping on cigarette packets

The Tobacco Institute of India (TII), a body consulted by the government, Parliamentary committees, the chambers of commerce/trade associations, and the media for information and policy recommendations on tobacco-related issues, lauded the Government of India for taking proactive steps toward reducing the burden on the environment by banning certain single-use plastic items.

Reports in a section of media have stated that the cigarette industry uses regular plastic wrapping for cigarette packs.

In this context, The Tobacco Institute of India wishes to clarify that its members who manufacture cigarettes had shifted from regular plastic wrapping to bio-degradable wrapping for cigarette pack overwrap well in advance.

The biodegradable material being used is compliant with the international standards and the recently released BIS Standards.

Biodegradable plastic is environment-friendly. Biodegradation of the biodegradable plastic starts upon coming into contact with soil. This material is extremely beneficial, as it would biodegrade naturally in landfills as well. The biodegradable plastic will not add any strain to the solid waste collection and recycling system. It would also reduce costs associated with the collection of plastic waste, recycling of plastic waste, as well as industrial composting. (AA/IANS)