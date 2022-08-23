Pro-Pakistan slogans on clubhouse: K'taka Police grill two accused, search for three more

The Karnataka Police have grilled two accused in connection with raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a clubhouse chat and also intensified the search for three others.

Last Tuesday a group of youths from Bengaluru created a picture display of the Pakistani flag in the clubhouse and also sang the national anthem of the hostile neighboring country.

They created a group in the name "Pakistan zindabad, India murdabad". The members raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the group. However, one of the participants of the clubhouse chat took screenshots and made them viral on social media.

The participants also claimed that their country was Pakistan and chatted in the local Kannada language. They also used defamatory language against India.

The Hindu activists have demanded the arrest of youths who insulted the country.

Sampigehalli police in Bengaluru took Sourabh, a resident of Bellary, and Rahul, a techie in Bengaluru from Sahakar Nagar locality into custody and released them later. The police had taken a suo moto case under IPC Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony).

Notice was issued by the police for Sourabh and Rahul to attend the inquiry. The accused informed police that they had put up a display picture of the Pakistan flag and raised pro-Pakistan slogans out of challenge between themselves and apologized for the same, police said.

The police stated that though it appears as a prank act, they will investigate the matter thoroughly and detain the other three accused soon and question them. (AA/IANS)