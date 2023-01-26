74th Republic Day: India-Pakistan soldiers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah Border





Apart from this, soldiers from both the countries exchanged sweets and greeted each other on the international border in Jammu.



BSF officials said that on the country's 74th Republic Day, the Tricolour was unfurled and the national anthem was played on the borders of different states of India and Pakistan, after which the martyrs were saluted.



Significantly, the tradition of exchanging sweets at the border takes place on Eid, Holi and Diwali apart from Independence Day and Republic Day.



This is organised every year on different borders of India-Pakistan to give the message of brotherhood.

