BBC Documentary Row: AISA screens banned film in Bengaluru

The All-India Students Association (AISA) has screened the controversial BBC documentary in the city for the first time.



However, the ruling BJP has put the ball in the police's court saying that it is for them to act.



Joint Spokesperson for BJP Prakash. S, on Monday said, "It is for the police to act, if a banned documentary is screened." BJP insiders stated that it is an age of internet and the party is not really bothered about screening.



Reacting to the development, the Karnataka Education department maintained that since the screening did not take place in any of the schools or colleges, no action could be taken.



AISA had screened the documentary late on Saturday night at its office on Infantry Road. It had put out an invite on social media on January 25 and invited people to discuss the rise of communalism in India.



However, the invitation did not mention the name of the documentary. Association members claim that about 40 students had gathered to watch the documentary and take part in the discussion.



According to sources, the students came from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Azim Premji University, Christ College, the Saint Joseph's College and others. All India Central Council of Trade Union also watched the documentary.



The screening was smooth without any disturbance. The AISA members termed the ban on the documentary a "violation" of freedom and rights.



Police sources said that they have not received any complaint so far.

(SJ/IANS)