Govt. said to provide petrol blended with 20% ethanol by 2025

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday expressed confidence that the government will meet the target of providing petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol by 2025, five years earlier than the deadline of 2030.



Addressing a conference on biofuels, Puri said he was confident that government will be able to supply 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol by next financial year.



In February, petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol was rolled out at selective pumps in 11 states, to promote awareness about green fuels.



As of now, 10 per cent ethanol is blended in petrol.



Meanwhile, Puri further said that India had achieved blending of 10 per cent ethanol in petrol in June 2022, five months ahead of the schedule.



Ethanol blended petrol is expected to reduce carbon monoxide emission in two wheelers by 50 per cent and 30 per cent in four-wheelers. [IANS/NS]