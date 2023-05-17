Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event

Hyderabad had its first ever drag racing speed fest night racing on the city outskirts.



The racing, considered as the world's fastest sport and T20 of motorsports, was held at Narsingi on Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) service road, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, revealed in a tweet on Tuesday.



He promised more such events soon.



India's first-ever drag racing strip is being built in Hyderabad.



A two-lane, one kilometer long drag strip will be built. Out of this stretch, 400 metres will be used as the drag strip while the rest 600 metres will be used as a shutdown area for vehicles to slow down and come to a halt.



Hyderabad hosted the first-ever Formula E race in India in February. The 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix was held at the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake in the city.